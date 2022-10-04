PlayStar and Caesars plan for iGaming in Indiana

Online casino operator PlayStar has followed up its launch in New Jersey with a new market access deal with Caesars Entertainment in Indiana.

PlayStar launched in New Jersey in September through a market access deal with Ocean Casino and plans to launch in Pennsylvania later this year in partnership with Caesars, with the two now also partnered in Indiana.

Indiana only allows retail and online sports betting and land-based casino gaming at present, but a report released last week by the Indiana Gaming Commission suggests that regulated iGaming could generate between $392m and $943m in taxes during the first three years, depending on the tax rate.

PlayStar said that the possible timeline to the launch of regulated iGaming in Indiana would sit nicely with its current launch plan in Pennsylvania and provide further growth opportunities.

“We are delighted to have joined forces with Caesars once again, providing us access to Indiana which is forecast to be a thriving online casino market, subject to future legalization,” said Adam Noble, PlayStar co-founder and chief business development officer.

“Although it’s early days, we have seen very promising results after our New Jersey launch, and we’re very confident of replicating this in each market we enter. The addition of Indiana now, pre regulation, will not only increase our total accessible market, but also give us the chance to go live in that market from day one, standing shoulder to shoulder with our peers. We continue to seek out further market access opportunities that align to our “casino-first” product strategy.”