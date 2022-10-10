Bragg seals exclusive distribution deal with Sega Sammy Creation

Toronto-listed Bragg Gaming Group has secured the exclusive global rights to distribute popular Sega Sammy Creation (SSC) content to iGaming operators.

The three-year licensing agreement with Sega Sammy Creation grants Bragg the exclusive rights to distribute select titles from SSC’s portfolio to operators in the US, UK and other regulated markets.

SSC is a unit of SEGA SAMMY Group, the Japan-based holding company known for its pachislot and pachinko machines businesses, as well as its SEGA-branded video game entertainment systems.

All titles developed using SSC’s intellectual property will join the “powered by Bragg” library of exclusive slot titles from the supplier’s partner studios.

“As a growing, content-led business-to-business provider of iGaming solutions to operators in regulated markets, we continue to invest in the expansion of our game portfolio developed by our internal studios and by key third-party partners,” said Doug Fallon, group director of content at Bragg. “This new licensing partnership with SSC brings to our content library an established, well-known brand that we believe will resonate with players in North America and across our global platform.

“We expect to introduce our first SSC title, next year to players in the US and UK before broadening the reach to additional global markets. Our team is excited to get to work with SSC’s attractive content to bring their popular games to the fast-growing online market and we believe this will be a significant step forward for Bragg and our content-led efforts.”

Sega Sammy Creation chairman and CEO Scott Winzeler commented: “We are delighted to partner with Bragg to bring our proven land-based content to a broader audience of iGaming players over the coming years.

“We believe the strength of Bragg’s RGS platform and their diverse array of well-known operator partners represent an attractive way to access global players wherever they are and whenever they want to interact with our strongest content.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed at CAD$5.46 per share in Toronto Friday.