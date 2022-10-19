This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play opens new Malta headquarters

19th October 2022 9:48 am GMT
iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play has expanded its presence in Malta with the opening of a new headquarters in Sliema.

The new 950 square metre space in the heart of Sliema will be home to 75 employees and features both indoor and outdoor workspaces.

The new office further cements Pragmatic Play’s commitment to its Malta home, where the company has undertaken a number of community-related projects in recent months, including contributing to the Majjistral Park reserve, as well as a number of NGOs on the Mediterranean island. 

“Expanding our presence in Malta with a new office is an exciting moment for us,” said Pragmatic Play CEO Julian Jarvis. “We want our employees to thrive in an environment purpose-built to suit their needs, from comfort to wellbeing, and most importantly, to have a great place to work. 

“We’re growing at a fantastic rate and our Malta hub is a testament to our commitment in our people, creating a fantastic space where they can do their best work. We are also proud to play a role through our CSR initiatives in the Maltese society and we look forward to being part of its fabric for many years to come.”

