EveryMatrix launches casino content in New Jersey with BetMGM

iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has gone live in the United States for the first time with the launch of its in-house casino content with BetMGM in New Jersey.

After agreeing a deal with BetMGM earlier this summer, EveryMatrix has rolled out games from Armadillo Studios and Spearhead Studios through its CasinoEngine solution.

The integration includes titles such as John Daly Spin It and Win It, The Lioness featuring MMA Champion Amanda Nunes, Armadillo Goes West, and new release Mythological Mayhem Supreme Streaks.

“I am so delighted to announce that EveryMatrix has launched our games in the US with BetMGM through our CasinoEngine platform,” said EveryMatrix president Americas Erik Nyman.

“Going live in the US is one of the largest undertakings an online gaming supplier can accomplish, and I am particularly proud we achieve this milestone with BetMGM, one of the most progressive operators in the industry. We are excited to advance on our roadmap initiatives with BetMGM and deliver across North America as we are licensed in multiple states.”