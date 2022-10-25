This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

EveryMatrix launches casino content in New Jersey with BetMGM

25th October 2022 9:39 am GMT
Evolution

iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has gone live in the United States for the first time with the launch of its in-house casino content with BetMGM in New Jersey.

After agreeing a deal with BetMGM earlier this summer, EveryMatrix has rolled out games from Armadillo Studios and Spearhead Studios through its CasinoEngine solution.

The integration includes titles such as John Daly Spin It and Win It, The Lioness featuring MMA Champion Amanda Nunes, Armadillo Goes West, and new release Mythological Mayhem Supreme Streaks.

“I am so delighted to announce that EveryMatrix has launched our games in the US with BetMGM through our CasinoEngine platform,” said EveryMatrix president Americas Erik Nyman.

“Going live in the US is one of the largest undertakings an online gaming supplier can accomplish, and I am particularly proud we achieve this milestone with BetMGM, one of the most progressive operators in the industry. We are excited to advance on our roadmap initiatives with BetMGM and deliver across North America as we are licensed in multiple states.”

Related Tags
Armadillo Studios BetMGM Casino EveryMatrix iGaming New Jersey Slots Spearhead Studios United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Veikkaus partners EveryMatrix to expand games portfolio

EveryMatrix and Intralot launch new online sportsbook for Morocco state lottery

Building better jackpots: How to grow engagement and add value

EveryMatrix secures license approval in Ontario

bet-at-home to migrate online sportsbook to EveryMatrix platform

EveryMatrix signs US casino deal with 888

EveryMatrix selected as online provider for the National Lottery of Malta

EveryMatrix enters retail betting sector with Leapbit acquisition

EveryMatrix reveals strong start to 2022

EveryMatrix expands US footprint with West Virginia license

EveryMatrix signs patent license agreement with IGT

Sports Betting Platform Feature: To buy or not to buy

Carlo Cooke joins SlotMatrix as commercial director

EveryMatrix acquires stake in game development studio Jelly Entertainment

Spearhead Studios set for UK debut with 888casino

Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
Uplatform
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution