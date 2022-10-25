Gaming Realms goes live in Connecticut iGaming market

London-listed gaming supplier Gaming Realms has launched its content in the US state of Connecticut for the first time.

Gaming Realms has launched an initial five titles in Connecticut with partner DraftKings, and plans to roll out a further nine titles in the near future.

The rollout gives players access to popular games such as Lucky Larry's Lobstermania Slingo, Blackjack X-Change, and the Slingo Gems game collaboration with the American Cancer Society.

“The USA is a significant growth market for us, and we are delighted that our content is now live in Connecticut, which is their fourth largest iGaming state,” said Michael Buckley, executive chairman of Gaming Realms.

“We have a number of new operator launches in the pipeline, and we expect to continue the expansion of our popular Slingo content on a global basis.”

Gaming Realms secured license approval from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection in June.

