Ezugi debuts live dealer games with first operator in the UK

Evolution-owned Ezugi has launched a selection of its live dealer games in the United Kingdom for the first time following an integration with Playbook Engineering.

Eleven of the supplier’s games have gone live across Playbook’s eight operator brands, including Rhino.bet, Betzone.co.uk, Bresbet.com, Planetsportbet.com and Vickers.bet.

The UK-certified live dealer games comprise Andar Bahar, Blackjack, Blackjack Salon Privé, Unlimited Blackjack Baccarat, Roulette, Auto-Roulette, Teen Patti, Bet on Teen Patti, Cricket War, Dragon Tiger, and Lucky 7.

“Increasing our product offering has been a key objective for Playbook this year, so we’re thrilled to be able to now offer UKGC-certified Ezugi content on our platform,” said Playbook head of casino Ceiron Jones. “Ezugi’s focus on creating unique experiences for players is something that we’re particularly excited about.

“Ezugi has a great mix of games and we’re confident that players in the UK will love them. Blackjack Salon Privé in particular, which is specifically aimed at high rollers, is a perfect fit for a number of our operators. We’re already seeing these titles resonate with customers and can’t wait for the reaction from players.”

Ezugi UK territory key account manager Balraj Bambhra commented: “Making Ezugi’s rich mix of games available to operators in the UK - and through such a respected platform as Playbook - is another big and exciting step for our company.

“It is a landmark moment for us, as it will increase both our visibility amongst UK operators and awareness of Ezugi’s classic and unique casino titles amongst players.”

Shares in Ezugi parent company Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.36 per cent lower at SEK1,015.60 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning as the company announced it financial results for the third quarter of 2022.