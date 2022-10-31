Blueprint Gaming to launch Maradona-branded online slot

Online casino games developer Blueprint Gaming has agreed a licensing deal that will see the company launch a new branded slot game featuring legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona.

D10S Maradona features images and symbols inspired by Maradona’s 491-game career and is set to be released on 17 November, ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Maradona is another huge brand that we’ve been entrusted with, and I have no doubt our development team will once again craft a slot that treats a globally loved icon with the utmost attention to detail and authenticity,” said Blueprint Gaming head of commercial Lauren Bradley.

“D10S Maradona will be launched ahead of the biggest sporting event on the calendar and represents a fantastic opportunity for operators to make the most of the global football fever. It’s a title we’re incredibly excited about and a licence we’re honoured to be working on.”

The game expands Blueprint’s branded content portfolio, which includes slot games based on Deal or No Deal, Ted, The Goonies and Rick & Morty.

“Blueprint’s reputation for carefully curating games which stay true to their branding and uphold their characteristics is well earned,” said Maradona brand agent Matías Morla. “We had no hesitation in agreeing on the partnership and we thoroughly look forward to seeing the game launch featuring the greatest player of all time and an Argentinian legend.”