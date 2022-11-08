This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

10bet continues African expansion with South Africa launch

8th November 2022 10:02 am GMT
BetConstruct

10bet has further expanded its footprint in Africa after launching its sports betting and iGaming offering in South Africa.

The operator first entered the African continent at the end of 2021 and has since gone live in Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia and Ghana.

“We are focused on investing considerably into the market to ensure we serve the South African betting consumer with a world class product, using globally recognized technology as well as local partnerships and integrations with key players in the market to build a platform that best serves our customers here,” said 10bet Africa PR and CSR manager Zanele Nhlapo.

“Not only are we excited to roll out our offering and deliver quality online and sports excitement to South Africa, but we are also committed to making sustainable investments to the various communities across the country through our CSR initiatives focused on sports, sports education and sporting infrastructure. We’re eager to begin our successful tenure in this market.”

