PokerStars and Paddy Power unite to sponsor Irish Poker Open

8th November 2022 9:53 am GMT
Flutter Entertainment brands PokerStars and Paddy Power have been unveiled as the new sponsors of the Irish Poker Open.

The tournament takes place at the RDS Ballsbridge Dublin in April 2023 and features online satellites on both PokerStars and Paddy Power platforms.

The Irish Poker Open will feature a Main Event guarantee of €1m, with PokerStars also running an online Irish Poker Open series ahead of the event.

“We are very proud to announce PokerStars and Paddy Power as the official sponsors of The Irish Poker Open and we are looking forward to bringing our players another epic Irish Open Poker Festival, whilst welcoming new players from around the globe,” said Irish Poker Open co-CEOs Paul O’Reilly and JP McCann.

“We have exciting plans in place for the growth of The Irish Poker Open, Europe’s longest running poker festival, and we believe, with PokerStars and Paddy Power as the new sponsors this aligns perfectly with our vision for the growth of The Irish Poker Open over the coming years. This can only be a great thing for players.”

PokerStars chief commercial officer Kevin Harrington said: “Ireland is the home of Flutter and we are truly delighted to partner with the already well-loved Open and work with our colleagues at Paddy Power and The Irish Poker Open to make this a very special event for all our players, not only for those in Ireland but for players from across the world.”

A spokesperson for Paddy Power added: “Paddy Power have over a decade of heritage as former sponsors of The Irish Poker Open, so the opportunity to make a comeback bigger than Boris Johnson (we could tell he was bluffing) by going all in with our colleagues in Flutter made us royally flush with excitement.

“By the very nature of its warm hospitality, Dublin – which bears a remarkable resemblance to Vegas if you crank up the central heating – always attracts a full house. And we’re at full tilt with plans to ensure the 2023 Irish Poker Open is the greatest poker tournament Europe has ever witnessed.”

