Light & Wonder to integrate HungryBear’s Slot Masters game

New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has agreed a global deal to distribute HungryBear Gaming’s multiplayer Slot Masters title via the OpenGaming platform.

The integration will enable Light & Wonder’s extensive network of operator partners to launch Slot Masters, a newly developed free-to-play, three-way, head-to-head slot game where players affect the outcome of their opponents score by strategically deploying a selection of attack and defensive weapons.

“This is a game-changer for the business and Slot Masters and we’re delighted to be partnering with one of the leading names in iGaming,” said HungryBear Gaming founder and CEO Justin Chamberlin. “To this point we have been directly integrating the game with individual operators, however with Slot Masters now available on the Light & Wonder platform, this opens the door to an enormous array of global brands who can seamlessly integrate the game and reap the rewards of one of the hottest titles in town.”

Slot Masters has already been successfully rolled out for Bally’s Virgin, Raindow Riches Casino, Monopoly Casino, Jackpot Joy, Double Bubble and Megaways casino brands, as well as Entain’s Foxy Bingo and Ladbrokes brands.

HungryBear is also in the final stages of building the first real-money variant of Slot Masters.

“We are delighted to be able to announce this partnership between Slot Masters and Light & Wonder,” said Light & Wonder vice president of game development Robert Procter. “The product is a true definition of innovation and the ability for players to go head-to-head on slots is ground-breaking for this industry.

“We look forward to being on this journey with Justin and his team at HungryBear and are hugely excited at what the future holds for this one-of-a-kind product.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 2.88 per cent higher at $60.65 per share in New York Monday.