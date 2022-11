New York-listed casino operator Bally's Corporation is progressing with plans to develop a new $1.7bn flagship casino property in Chicago after agreeing a deal with an unnamed real estate private equity firm.

Bally's has entered into a ground lease with the Chicago-based real estate private equity firm, which has acquired the 30-acre Tribune Publishing Center site where Bally's Chicago will be built for $200m.

The ground lease includes an initial 99-year term, followed by ten separate 20-year [...]