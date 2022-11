Retail estate developer Thor Equities Group has unveiled plans to develop a $3bn casino entertainment facility in Coney Island, New York.

The casino bid is made in partnership with Saratoga Casino Holdings and The Chickasaw Nation’s Global Gaming Solutions, as New York State prepares to issue three downstate casino licenses in the coming months.

“My family has done business in New York for generations, including opening the first non-tribal casino in 2004 which has contributed over $1.2bn [...]