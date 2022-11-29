Pariplay adds Konami Gaming content to iGaming platform

NeoGames-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has expanded its Fusion iGaming platform with new content from leading supplier Konami Gaming.

The agreement will see Konami’s online portfolio of popular land-based casino titles integrated onto the Fusion platform, providing access to a network of 150 operators.

“Konami Gaming has built a deserved reputation for producing online titles that are of the utmost quality,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris. “Its history of success in the land-based world has translated equally well to the digital landscape and its portfolio is very impressive.

“It is a major boost to be able to add Konami’s games to the Fusion platform, and we are sure that they will perform very well in markets right across the world.”

Konami Gaming president and CEO Steve Sutherland commented: “Pariplay’s Fusion platform has a great reach for us in terms of connecting with new customers globally, so this deal represents a great way to get our content in front of broader player audiences.

“Our portfolio of classic and modern titles has stood the test of time and this agreement with Pariplay will help us to continue to excel in both established and emerging markets.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 1.34 per cent higher at $13.57 per share in New York Monday.