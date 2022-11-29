Air Dice joins Powered By Relax partner programme

Leading iGaming aggregator and supplier Relax Gaming has announced Air Dice as the latest addition to its Powered By Relax partnership programme.

Finland-based online games developer Air Dice was founded in 2002 and currently provides its slot games to the likes of Ladbrokes, Unibet and Napoleon Games in Belgium and the United Kingdom.

The company also develops strategy-influenced money games and specialises in Shifter Games and Dice Placement, with the aim of offering a wide-ranging entertainment experience.

“Having shown such high levels of ingenuity in its approach to igaming, we’re delighted to welcome Air Dice as a Powered By Relax partner,” said Shelley Hannah, director of casino products at Relax.

“Intuitive new products like this are exactly what we look out for as we strive to ensure our operator partners stand out from the crowd. The deal will enable Air Dice to reach even greater distribution as they continue to innovate on different game formats, and we’re looking forward to showing just how far Powered By can take them.”

Erkki Nikunen, partner and chief business development officer at Air Dice, commented: “Entering a partnership with Relax marks a very important moment for Air Dice. This will allow us to distribute our content quicker and to access tier-one operators through ready integrations.

“We’re looking forward to getting our new games like Hero of Dragonland, Goddess of Justice and Fruit Shifter to several new markets with Relax and accelerate our growth.”