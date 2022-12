Oslo-listed platform provider Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) is expanding its presence in Spain’s regulated iGaming market through a new agreement with Belgian casino operator Starcasino Group.

GiG will provide its player account manager (PAM) platform and sportsbook technology to take Starcasino online in Spain, with the agreement marking the supplier’s 14th partnership in the country.

Starcasino is one of the largest casino operators in Belgium, owning 11 venues across the country, as well as its Starcasino.be online [...]