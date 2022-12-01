Bragg Gaming content goes live with RSI’s BetRivers in New Jersey

Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group has launched its new content and technology with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) in New Jersey.

Further expanding the supplier’s presence in the US, exclusive content from Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab studio has gone live on RSI’s BetRivers.com brand, and follows successful rollouts with the operator in Ontario and Michigan.

The new deployment will enable further titles from Bragg’s new US content roadmap to be launched, including additional games from proprietary studios Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic, as well as exclusive content from Galaxy Gaming, Bluberi and Incredible Technologies.

Next year, titles from Bragg’s recently announced partner studios Sega Sammy Creation, King Show Games and Gaming Arts, will also be rolled out.

“We already see strong demand for our games in New Jersey, where our Wild Streak Gaming and Spin Games studios have been live for several years,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “Now this rollout of our new RGS technology in the market with RSI’s BetRivers brand unlocks our rich new US content roadmap to a new group of players.

“We are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with Rush Street Interactive whose well-established brands and broad reach make it the perfect partner for us as we set out to further grow our presence in North America and introduce our premium content to local audiences.”

Rush Street Interactive CEO Richard Schwartz commented: “From our experience of working with Bragg in a number of markets, we know that its slot content is of the highest quality and resonates well with our players.

“We are pleased to launch the portfolio in New Jersey at Betrivers.com to further enhance and strengthen our partnership and bring our BetRivers customers more best-in-class casino content.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) were trading 3.84 per cent higher at CAD$4.60 per share in Toronto earlier Thursday, while shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) were trading 1.13 per cent higher at $3.5750 in New York.