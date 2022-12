New York-listed real estate investment trust VICI Properties is providing capital for Century Casinos’ expansion plans in Missouri.

VICI will utilize its Partner Property Growth Fund to provide capital for Century Casinos’ new casino development project in Caruthersville.

The new land-based casino at Century Casino Caruthersville will replace the last remaining riverboat casino on open water in Missouri, and feature a gaming space initially offering 650 slot machines, an increase of 25 per cent over the current [...]