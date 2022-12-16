This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Evolution expands in Latin America with Panama slots and live casino launch

16th December 2022 9:40 am GMT
Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Evolution has expanded its presence in Latin America after going live with Codere Online in Panama.

Players in Panama gain access to a selection of Evolution’s online live casino and slots games for the first time via Codere.pa, with additional games set to be rolled out over the coming months as they are certified by Panama’s Gaming Control Board.

The launch in Panama builds on Evolution’s existing agreements in the region with Codere Online in Colombia, Argentina and Mexico.

“We are very excited to bring players in Panama the best experience in online casino and slot games, whether that be live games that replicate the excitement of a visit to a land-based casino or innovative online slots with engaging themes and stunning graphics and gameplay,” said Salo Leder, regional manager for Codere Online in Latin America.

Mónica Umaña, head of operations LATAM at Evolution, added: “We are proud of our long and successful partnership with Codere Online in multiple jurisdictions and delighted to have Codere Online as the first operator of our games in Panama. The Latin American market is a very important for Evolution Group and this is another major expansion of our presence in this region.”

Shares in Codere Online Luxembourg SA (NASDAQ:CDRO) closed 5.93 per cent lower at $2.54 per share in New York Thursday, while Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.61 per cent lower at SEK1,011.00 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.

