This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Delasport

Greentube unveils new technology stack Greentube Mynt

10th January 2023 9:04 am GMT
Evolution

Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube has announced the launch of Greentube Mynt, a new technology stack for producing and supplying games.

Greentube Mynt is a complete games entertainment solution that provides operators with a next-level player engagement and retention tool.

It allows Greentube’s roster of more than 18 game studio partners to produce games content in less time, with the Games Development Kit – now Greentube Mynt Create – having been rebuilt from the ground up.

The platform has also been designed with a wide range of player engagement options, with player retention tools presented as pre-installed in-game widgets with overlay functionality, while Greentube Mynt’s back-end ensures an easy pre-configuration of end-player promotional campaigns and campaign tracking.

Greentube Mynt also offers multiple jackpots, both timed and random, and a comprehensive Free Spins tool.

Further community features are set to be added to the platform, including Prize Drops and Tournaments, as well as a variety of white-label options.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the launch of Greentube Mynt, a technology stack that will be a true game-changer for operators around the world,” said Greentube chief games officer and chief financial officer Michael Bauer. “In providing a faster-than-ever route to market for our games studios, while offering partners a wide range of advanced gamification tools, Mynt has been carefully created to maximise revenues.

“This is only the start for the platform and we will be constantly improving it with fresh features that will further enhance the offering and improve returns for all stakeholders. We are working closely with our partners to offer the platform’s best-of-class services to as many of them as soon as it is possible.”

Related Tags
Casino Greentube iGaming Novomatic Online Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Lightning Box, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, Nolimit City, Ezugi and more

Greentube establishes North American JV with Flamingocatz

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Play’n GO, Inspired and more

Greentube launches in Ontario with Entain brands

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft Gaming, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Betsoft, Greentube and more

Playtech adds AdmiralBet to growing Italian iPoker network

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Greentube, Wizard Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Bragg Gaming, Slotmill and more

Greentube enhances US presence with Present Creative acquisition

Opinion: Greentube’s golden opportunity in the US

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, NetEnt, Light & Wonder and more

Pragmatic Solutions takes Kling Automaten’s Jokerstar online in Germany

BRAGG Gaming
Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Amusnet
Clarion
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Delasport