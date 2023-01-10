Greentube unveils new technology stack Greentube Mynt

Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube has announced the launch of Greentube Mynt, a new technology stack for producing and supplying games.

Greentube Mynt is a complete games entertainment solution that provides operators with a next-level player engagement and retention tool.

It allows Greentube’s roster of more than 18 game studio partners to produce games content in less time, with the Games Development Kit – now Greentube Mynt Create – having been rebuilt from the ground up.

The platform has also been designed with a wide range of player engagement options, with player retention tools presented as pre-installed in-game widgets with overlay functionality, while Greentube Mynt’s back-end ensures an easy pre-configuration of end-player promotional campaigns and campaign tracking.

Greentube Mynt also offers multiple jackpots, both timed and random, and a comprehensive Free Spins tool.

Further community features are set to be added to the platform, including Prize Drops and Tournaments, as well as a variety of white-label options.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce the launch of Greentube Mynt, a technology stack that will be a true game-changer for operators around the world,” said Greentube chief games officer and chief financial officer Michael Bauer. “In providing a faster-than-ever route to market for our games studios, while offering partners a wide range of advanced gamification tools, Mynt has been carefully created to maximise revenues.

“This is only the start for the platform and we will be constantly improving it with fresh features that will further enhance the offering and improve returns for all stakeholders. We are working closely with our partners to offer the platform’s best-of-class services to as many of them as soon as it is possible.”