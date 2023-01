New York-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands is entering the race for a downstate New York gaming license after announcing its intention to pursue development of a multi-billion-dollar flagship casino project on Long Island.

Following the recent release of the New York State Gaming Commission's Request for Application for three downstate New York gaming licenses, Sands has entered into agreements to purchase the long-term lease of the site currently home to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

These [...]