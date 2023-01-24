Relax Gaming adds Galaxsys as latest studio partner

iGaming aggregator and casino content provider Relax Gaming has signed up its latest Powered by studio partner with the addition of Galaxsys.

Based in Yerevan, Armenia, Galaxsys currently has a portfolio of more than 20 titles, including fast games such as Rocketon, Crash and Penalty, alongside skill games such as Hexagon, Belote, Backgammon and Dominoes.

“We’re delighted to welcome Galaxsys as its latest Powered By Relax partner,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon. “The studio’s line of products is proving to be hugely popular around the world, and we’re happy to be working alongside one of the market leaders in this segment.”

Galaxsys senior vice president of sales and business development Gil Soffer added: “We’re incredibly happy to be working with one of the leading aggregators in the industry and I’m confident that this partnership will help bring our content to some of the best operators in the business.”