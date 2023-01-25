This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

AGS expands Caesars’ deal in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

25th January 2023 10:05 am GMT
New York-listed gaming supplier PlayAGS has expanded its partnership with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Caesars Sportsbook & Casino players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will have access to more than 30 proven land-based slot games from AGS' interactive library, including Capital Gains, Rakin' Bacon!, Gold Wins Deluxe, and Tiger Lord.

“We are absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to deepen our relationship with Caesars, one of the world's most high-profile casino brands,” said AGS senior vice president and general manager of interactive, Gary Hardy. “Our growing portfolio of player-favorite game themes and track record of delivering consistent game performance should only help to further cement Caesars' position as a leading operator in the North American RMG market.

“Over the coming months, we look forward to expanding across more markets with one of the gaming industry's preeminent brands.”

Caesars Digital senior vice president of iGaming Mathew Sunderland added: “AGS games are an exciting addition to our collection of online casino games.

2We anticipate this new content to be popular among our players given its successful track record for performing well both online and in brick-and-mortar casinos.”

Shares in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) closed 2.12 per cent higher at $5.79 per share in New York Tuesday, while shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 1.49 per cent higher at $51.09.

