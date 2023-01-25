Relax Gaming releases new Horror Hotel slot

Casino games provider Relax Gaming has rolled out its latest game with the launch of spinetingling new slot, Horror Hotel.

Set across a quiet graveyard, the 6x6 slot has an RTP of 96.18% and max win of 20,000x bet, and sees the return of the Mystery Symbol feature, introduced in Relax’s Santa’s Stack, which is activated on any win.

Once active, the winning cluster will convert into mystery symbols and a re-spin is awarded - and the grimmer the cluster, the bigger the win.

Before the re-spin, all non-winning symbols are destroyed, and winning symbols are converted to Mystery symbols. The feature remains active if any new cluster wins are formed on the re-spin or if a non-converted symbol contributes to a win made up from the Mystery Symbol Features reveal.

Landing three or more Bonus Symbols unlocks free spins, with an additional spin being awarded for every extra Bonus Symbol landed when triggering the feature.

During free spins, one additional wild is awarded for each spin and the Mystery Symbol feature remains active along with a progressive multiplier feature, which increases before any win converts to mystery symbols.

“We’re delighted to be generating some real momentum with our 2023 content roll-out following the launch of our latest title, Horror Hotel,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah. “The Cluster Payout Mechanic and Mystery Symbol Feature make for an unbeatable combination that players are sure to enjoy.

“Following on from the launch of Grim the Splitter earlier in the month, we are keeping the spooky theme in place, ensuring players remain engaged with high-quality content that is packed with thrilling features.”