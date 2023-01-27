This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Evolution
BetConstruct
Delasport

Red Tiger launches timed jackpot games in Michigan

27th January 2023 8:42 am GMT
Evolution

Evolution-owned slots provider Red Tiger has launched its progressive jackpot games in Michigan, with four operators planned to go live.

Red Tiger’s progressive jackpot mechanic allows operators to set up progressive jackpots that are guaranteed to hit before a certain time. 

Having already launched in Connecticut, Ontario and Quebec, players in Michigan will now be able to choose from 48 Red Tiger slot games that have these jackpots available.

Each of these games offers two progressive jackpots that are configurable by the operator - a standard Mini Jackpot that most operators start at $100, and a Daily Jackpot that is usually configured to start at $1,000.

“We’re very excited to be launching jackpot games in Michigan today,” said Evolution chief commercial officer North America Jeff Millar. “Our unique timed jackpot mechanic will create a sense of excitement amongst players, a thrill that can only come from this countdown effect.

“We are constantly looking to build on our partnerships and strengthen our relationships with North American operators, and we look forward to launching Red Tiger jackpots in all approved jurisdictions across North America.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading at SEK1,178.40 per share in Stockholm earlier Friday.

Related Tags
Casino Evolution iGaming Michigan Red Tiger Slots United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Soft2Bet, Evoplay and more

Greece adds more than 1,000 domains to iGaming blacklist

SkillOnNet and bet-at-home secure latest German online slot licences

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Play’n GO, Inspired and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Betsoft, Greentube and more

Octoplay signs first operator deal with Betsson

Octoplay unveils first slot games

Nick Vuchev named commercial director of Octoplay

Interview: Nick Vuchev on his new role as commercial director at Octoplay

Australia blocks 96 iGaming domains in ongoing crackdown on illegal gambling

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Greentube, Wizard Games and more

Amelco enters South Africa with LulaBet

Greek gambling regulator adds more than 500 sites to iGaming blacklist

GI Games Round-up: Featuring BF Games, Red Tiger, Wizard Games and more

GI Games Round-up featuring: Red Tiger, Amusnet Interactive, Yggdrasil and more

Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Wazdan
Clarion
Evolution
BetConstruct
Delasport