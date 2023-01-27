Red Tiger launches timed jackpot games in Michigan

Evolution-owned slots provider Red Tiger has launched its progressive jackpot games in Michigan, with four operators planned to go live.

Red Tiger’s progressive jackpot mechanic allows operators to set up progressive jackpots that are guaranteed to hit before a certain time.

Having already launched in Connecticut, Ontario and Quebec, players in Michigan will now be able to choose from 48 Red Tiger slot games that have these jackpots available.

Each of these games offers two progressive jackpots that are configurable by the operator - a standard Mini Jackpot that most operators start at $100, and a Daily Jackpot that is usually configured to start at $1,000.

“We’re very excited to be launching jackpot games in Michigan today,” said Evolution chief commercial officer North America Jeff Millar. “Our unique timed jackpot mechanic will create a sense of excitement amongst players, a thrill that can only come from this countdown effect.

“We are constantly looking to build on our partnerships and strengthen our relationships with North American operators, and we look forward to launching Red Tiger jackpots in all approved jurisdictions across North America.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading at SEK1,178.40 per share in Stockholm earlier Friday.