This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Delasport

Gaming Innovation Group agrees LatAm deal with Playr.bet

30th January 2023 9:19 am GMT
Gaming Innovation Group
SportingTech

Oslo-listed gaming supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has expanded its presence in Latin America through a new agreement with casino operator JOY Enterprise.

The initial five-year agreement will see GiG provide its player account management (PAM) platform to JOY’s Playr.bet brand, which will be rolled out across a number of markets in Latin America.

“This is a new venture into an unknown vertical for us and it was clear from the start that GiG’s technology would enable us to access the opportunities inherent within our existing customer base,” said JOY Enterprise spokesperson Luis Fernando. “What was also clear throughout the process was GiG’s capacity to help us understand the challenges ahead of us, and moreover, to help us overcome them.”

GiG chief executive Richard Brown commented: “Delivering new revenue streams for organisations with established online customers is at the core of what we can offer.

“Whilst remaining committed to the principles of not resting on our successes, we can take pride in the continued strength of our technology and on the strength of the relationships we’ve built with our partners.”

The supply deal with JOY follows the signing of a Head of Terms agreement with an unnamed European land-based operator last week, which will see GiG provide its PAM platform, including front-end delivery and content management system (CMS),

“The opportunities in driving the transformation of land-based operators to online continues to grow for us, as it does for the industry in general,” Brown added. “Having executed many of these projects across both emerging and regulated markets, we are happy to partner with another company that carries strong retail experience, and to drive value into the diversification of their organisation.” 

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (OSL:GIG) closed at NOK25.76 per share in Oslo Friday.

Related Tags
Casino Gaming Innovation Group iGaming JOY Enterprise Latin America Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Maryland finds five more applicants qualified for sports betting

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Soft2Bet, Evoplay and more

Greece adds more than 1,000 domains to iGaming blacklist

Allwyn agrees deal to acquire Camelot Lottery Solutions

GiG appoints new platform and sportsbook chief commercial officer

Gaming Innovation Group acquires AskGamblers from Catena Media

IMG Arena agrees deal to acquire Leap Gaming

BetMakers launches fixed odds betting in Jamaica

Gaming Innovation Group to take Starcasino online in Spain

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Betsoft, Greentube and more

Gaming Innovation Group posts record revenue in Q3

Sportradar signs long-term NBA data supply deal with FanDuel

Digitain promotes Armine Sirunyan to Group COO

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Bragg Gaming, Slotmill and more

Aristocrat Gaming appoints first chief innovation officer

Wazdan
Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Clarion
Jumio
BetConstruct
Delasport