Gaming Innovation Group agrees LatAm deal with Playr.bet

Oslo-listed gaming supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has expanded its presence in Latin America through a new agreement with casino operator JOY Enterprise.

The initial five-year agreement will see GiG provide its player account management (PAM) platform to JOY’s Playr.bet brand, which will be rolled out across a number of markets in Latin America.

“This is a new venture into an unknown vertical for us and it was clear from the start that GiG’s technology would enable us to access the opportunities inherent within our existing customer base,” said JOY Enterprise spokesperson Luis Fernando. “What was also clear throughout the process was GiG’s capacity to help us understand the challenges ahead of us, and moreover, to help us overcome them.”

GiG chief executive Richard Brown commented: “Delivering new revenue streams for organisations with established online customers is at the core of what we can offer.

“Whilst remaining committed to the principles of not resting on our successes, we can take pride in the continued strength of our technology and on the strength of the relationships we’ve built with our partners.”

The supply deal with JOY follows the signing of a Head of Terms agreement with an unnamed European land-based operator last week, which will see GiG provide its PAM platform, including front-end delivery and content management system (CMS),

“The opportunities in driving the transformation of land-based operators to online continues to grow for us, as it does for the industry in general,” Brown added. “Having executed many of these projects across both emerging and regulated markets, we are happy to partner with another company that carries strong retail experience, and to drive value into the diversification of their organisation.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (OSL:GIG) closed at NOK25.76 per share in Oslo Friday.