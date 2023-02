US casino operator Mohegan is teaming up with developer Soloviev Group to bid for one of the three downtown casino licences up for grabs in New York City.

Mohegan has joined Soloviev’s bid as the casino partner of Freedom Plaza, an entertainment district which would be located on Manhattan's east side.

In addition to the casino, Freedom Plaza will feature green spaces, two residential towers, a first-class hotel, an iconic Ferris Wheel, and the world's first Democracy [...]