Gaming Intelligence
Bragg Gaming signs major distribution deal with Betsson

6th February 2023 8:32 am GMT
Evolution

iGaming supplier Bragg Gaming has signed a new partnership to provide its full range of content with Betsson Group through a direct integration with its Remote Gaming Server (RGS).

Players across Betsson’s brands will soon have access to a comprehensive range of unique content from Bragg’s in-house and partner studios, including titles such as Dreamy Genie by Atomic Slot Lab and Sea of Plenty by Indigo Magic.

“An operator that offers over 20 of the online industry’s most popular brands, Betsson Group is a considerable partner to ally ourselves with,” said Bragg president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “We’re delighted to announce the news and especially so as we have much more to reveal throughout the year as we place our content in front of a wider and more diverse global player base.”

Betsson Group director of gaming Karl Schranz said: “Betsson Group lives by its vision to provide the best customer experience in the industry and we can’t do that without an ever-evolving offering of quality games at our disposal.

“Partnering with Bragg gives us exactly what we need to align with that goal and we’re thoroughly looking forward to rolling their content out to players across our brands.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.96 per cent higher at SEK90.55 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday, while shares in Bragg Gaming Group (TOR:BRAG) closed 4.45 per cent higher at CAD$5.40 in Toronto Friday.

