Light & Wonder set to debut new Wonder 500 products in the UK

New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder is set to roll out its new Wonder 500 series of products exclusively with Flutter Entertainment-owned Sky Betting & Gaming in the UK.

The Wonder 500 range of titles will be launched via the supplier’s OpenGaming platform, and have been created by Light & Wonder’s in-house development team as a result of direct operator feedback, changes in play behaviour and impending reduction in maximum online staking levels in the UK.

The games povide players with a £2 maximum stake level and a maximum win of 500x the stake, as well as a frequent bonus hit rate, which offers players an enhanced entertainment experience.

Light & Wonder’s long-term operator partner Sky Betting & Gaming will exclusively roll out the first Wonder 500 games to players later this month, including Mighty Black Knight, Spartacus, and Rod & Annette Go Fishing.

“With an ever-changing UK iGaming landscape, operators are facing a different environment that is packed with shifting player dynamics, new regulatory focusses, and fresh challenges,” said Light & Wonder vice president of game development Rob Procter. “At Light & Wonder, we continually innovate our iGaming content and products to engage players, whilst keeping responsible gaming at heart.”

Sky Betting & Gaming head of content Eamon Beardsley said: “Having worked with Light & Wonder for many years, we have seen how they create products with the player at the front and centre of the development process and that fit with our strategy for the UK market.

“Wonder 500 is a fantastic addition to Light & Wonder’s in-house portfolio of games and we can’t wait to put the product in front of our audience. We have a major promotional campaign in place to support our exclusive launch and are fully behind the series believing that it offers players a superb gaming experience.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 2.58 per cent lower at $66.18 per share in New York Monday.