Evolution agrees live casino deal with Sky Betting & Gaming

Stockholm-listed casino games provider Evolution has agreed to deliver its complete live casino offering to Flutter Entertainment’s Sky Betting & Gaming.

Sky Betting & Gaming becomes the latest Flutter brand to partner Evolution following an agreement in 2019 to provide its live casino solution to two other brands, Paddy Power and Betfair.

The latest deal will see Evolution’s live casino content launch on Sky Betting & Gaming’s brands Sky Vegas, Sky Bet and Sky Bingo.

The Sky umbrella gaming brand is already live with Red Tiger online slots and will soon re-launch with NetEnt's slots.

“We recognise the strong performance of Evolution’s live casino portfolio and also the sheer breadth and variety of content, which is growing all the time,” said Andrew Rushgrove, gaming managing director for Sky Betting & Gaming. “Sky Vegas is proud to be the UK’s most popular online casino and we see a great opportunity in the Live Casino market.

“Evolution has some stand out titles in this space, such as Crazy Time and Lightning Roulette, along with an exciting 2023 roadmap so we’re delighted to be able to put their content in front of our players.”

Evolution CEO of Europe Gionata La Torre commented: “We are honoured to partner with yet another Flutter company, and one with such an impressive line-up of household name gaming brands.

“Sky Betting & Gaming delivers incredible experiences in sports betting and online gaming to millions of players across the UK. We are very much looking forward to adding to those player experiences with our world-leading live casino.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.75 per cent higher at SEK1,322.40 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday.