Yggdrasil unveils latest slot release Elysian Jackpots

14th February 2023 11:06 am GMT
Yggdrasil has released Elysian Jackpots, a new Ancient Greece-themed slot game featuring its newest game engagement mechanic (GEM).

Elysian Jackpots transports players back to a temple in Ancient Greece, and features big cash prizes via one of five jackpots, as well as lucrative Free Spins, Treasure Chests and Pick & Click features.

The game’s new FastPot5 jackpot mechanic pools with Yggdrasil’s popular titles Jackpot Raiders, Jackpot Express, Frost Queen Jackpots and Atlantean GigaRise, offering big progressive win opportunities.

In order to trigger one of the game’s jackpots, five identical coloured gems must be collected during the Free Spins feature, which is triggered by gathering five identical keys. Free Spins can also be activated when three, four or five scatter symbols land during base gameplay. Doing so awards ten Free Spins with a 3x win multiplier, ten Free Spins and 50x the bet, or ten Free Spins and 500x the bet respectively.

Should just two scatter symbols land on the reels, a Pick & Click feature will launch that sees players select one of five vases which will automatically trigger the Free Spins mode or award cash prizes and keys.

Alternatively, upon landing three scatter symbols, the Treasure Chest Bonus Game can be entered. This mini game sees players try to successfully open at least three boxes without a boulder falling on top of them, unlocking exciting rewards.

“We couldn’t be more excited to debut the exciting FastPot5 GEM, offering progressive jackpot prizes that are linked to a number of our other hits,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy. “Elysian Jackpots is a fantastic release, providing exciting features and collection elements to entertain players as they try to land the big jackpot.”

