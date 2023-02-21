This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution

Bragg Gaming goes live with Swiss Casinos in Switzerland

21st February 2023 8:54 am GMT
NetEnt

Bragg Gaming has strengthened its presence in Switzerland’s regulated iGaming market after launching its content with Swiss Casinos.

A selection of games from Bragg’s exclusive portfolio have gone live on SwissCasinos.ch, with further games to be released at regular intervals.

“Rolling our content out with another Swiss operator is a fantastic achievement for us and Swiss Casinos provides a strong and established platform to reach even more local players with our premium and high-performing titles,” said Bragg president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

“We are set to further expand across numerous regions in 2023 and the maturing Swiss market will play an important part going forward thanks to the collaborations with our leading partners.”

Swiss Casinos director of online casinos, Patrick Mastai, said: “Bragg’s library of slots is already performing well in our online casino and we are very pleased with the start of our relationship.

"We look forward to adding additional content from Bragg and working together to further both our positions in the exciting Swiss market place.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 1.41 per cent lower at CAD$5.60 per share in Toronto Monday.

Related Tags
Bragg Gaming Casino iGaming Online Gaming Slots Swiss Casinos Switzerland
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Light & Wonder and more

Bragg Gaming signs major distribution deal with Betsson

GI Games Round-up: Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi and more

Bragg Gaming goes live in Belgium with Napoleon Sports and Casino

Bragg Gaming launches new content with DraftKings in New Jersey

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Soft2Bet, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Play’n GO, Inspired and more

Bragg Gaming goes live in Michigan with BetMGM

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Pariplay and more

Bragg Gaming content goes live with RSI’s BetRivers in New Jersey

Buzz Bingo promotes Dominic Mansour to CEO role

Bragg Gaming reports record revenue in Q3

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Greentube, Wizard Games and more

Bragg Gaming content goes live with Betnation.nl in the Netherlands

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Bragg Gaming, Slotmill and more

Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution