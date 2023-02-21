Bragg Gaming goes live with Swiss Casinos in Switzerland

Bragg Gaming has strengthened its presence in Switzerland’s regulated iGaming market after launching its content with Swiss Casinos.

A selection of games from Bragg’s exclusive portfolio have gone live on SwissCasinos.ch, with further games to be released at regular intervals.

“Rolling our content out with another Swiss operator is a fantastic achievement for us and Swiss Casinos provides a strong and established platform to reach even more local players with our premium and high-performing titles,” said Bragg president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

“We are set to further expand across numerous regions in 2023 and the maturing Swiss market will play an important part going forward thanks to the collaborations with our leading partners.”

Swiss Casinos director of online casinos, Patrick Mastai, said: “Bragg’s library of slots is already performing well in our online casino and we are very pleased with the start of our relationship.

"We look forward to adding additional content from Bragg and working together to further both our positions in the exciting Swiss market place.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 1.41 per cent lower at CAD$5.60 per share in Toronto Monday.