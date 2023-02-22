OnAir Entertainment expands with new live studio in Romania

Malta-headquartered live casino provider OnAir Entertainment has opened a new live dealer studio in Bucharest, Romania.

The new studio initially comprises Standard Blackjack, Standard Roulette and Eclipse Blackjack table games, with presenters broadcasting in Romanian, Italian and English languages.

The Romanian studio adds to the supplier’s dedicated Italian Eclipse Blackjack and Italian Standard Roulette environments, as OnAir prepares to go live in the Italian market later this year.

“We are overjoyed to be able to provide our customised games experiences and outstanding opportunities for our customers with Romanian and Italian tables,” said OnAir Entertainment business development director Seval Kaya. “The quality of OnAir Entertainment’s digital design continues to stand out.

“Our service-minded approach combined with a strong game portfolio will be a great addition to the Romanian market. Thanks to the commitment and enthusiastic work of all OnAir Entertainment teams, we’ve archived another successful launch.”

OnAir currently operates live dealer studios in Riga (Latvia) and Bucharest, with more studios set to go live this year in Georgia, the United States, and Spain.