Gaming Intelligence
Bragg Gaming expands Caesars partnership into New Jersey

27th February 2023 1:24 pm GMT
Casino games provider Bragg Gaming has launched its new content and Remote Game Server (RGS) technology with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey.

After rolling out its new content and RGS technology with Caesars in Michigan last year, the New Jersey launch includes new titles from Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic studios, as well as exclusive content from partner studios.

Bragg also provides iGaming content to Caesars’ players in New Jersey and Michigan through its Spin Games RGS platform.

“The iconic Caesars brand is synonymous with the very best in casino gaming entertainment in the US, and as we continue to successfully deploy our rich new content portfolio across North America, we are delighted to further build on our long-standing relationship by extending the reach of these new games to their players in New Jersey,” said Bragg Gaming CEO Yaniv Sherman.

“This launch is an important step for us, as the integration of our new RGS technology opens the door to a stellar line-up of premium casino content we have planned for release throughout the year and beyond.”

Caesars Digital senior vice president of iGaming Matthew Sunderland commented: “We have enjoyed a very productive relationship with Bragg and are pleased to extend our companies’ partnership as we know their slot content resonates with our players.

“The launch of new content from Bragg will further help us bring our customers in New Jersey a best-in-class iGaming experience.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed at CAD$5.33 per share in Toronto Friday, while shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed at US$50.03 in New York.

