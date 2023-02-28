Yggdrasil releases new Winterberries 2 slot game

Casino games developer Yggdrasil has rolled out the sequel to one of its most popular slots with the launch of Winterberries 2.

The 6x3, 20 payline frozen fruits-themed slot is the follow-up to the original Yggdrasil hit Winterberries and includes features such as Multipliers, Respins and Free Spins.

When any winning combination lands, the Respins mode is triggered, with all winning symbols remaining on the reels. Players must land more winning symbols to freeze them in place, with the round continuing until no more winning combinations occur.

If consecutive reels are filled from left to right, the multiplier above the rightmost reel in the combination is activated for enhanced win potential.

When three or more Scatter symbols land, at least 10 Free Spins are granted. During this round, all multipliers are doubled. If a Special Scatter lands, all multipliers can increase by up to +15, and players can be awarded with an extra spin. There is no upper limit to how many Special Scatters can land, increasing the multiplier to potentially limitless levels.

Players can activate the sixth reel via the Golden Bet feature for an increased stake, doubling the chances of entering the Free Spins mode, as well as allowing for the highest possible multipliers.

“We are excited to launch this sequel to our original title launched in 2016, which still has fans around the globe,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy. “Winterberries 2 sees the game elevated, combining Respins, Multipliers and Free Spins in a fantastic frozen creation.

“We want to bring new concepts to players, and having every winning spin result in a Respin is a great way to continue to boost player engagement and deliver potentially huge wins for them in this fruity new hit.”