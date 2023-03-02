Grosvenor Casinos unveils new Evolution-powered live casino studio

Rank Group’s Grosvenor Casinos has launched a new live casino studio in partnership with live dealer specialist Evolution.

The new studio features 50 Grosvenor Casinos’ dealers on demand, with seven casino tables available, including two roulette and five blackjack games.

Developed in partnership with Evolution, the launch follows the recent roll-out of Grosvenor’s Live and Direct proposition, where players can join tables online on demand from three of Grosvenor’s London, Glasgow and Sheffield casinos.

“As the largest casino operator in the UK, we’re on a mission to broaden casino gaming’s appeal to a new generation of players,” said Grosvenor Casinos head of gaming commercial Spyros Kanakis. “We knew there was a gap in the market for players to enjoy a truly authentic casino experience which is why we created Live Casino Studio to bring our industry leading expertise and immersive entertainment creating the go-to place for online live play.

“Hosted by our expert Grosvenor dealers, we have invested in the innovative user experience to create authenticity and excitement. Customers will be able to enjoy the unique atmosphere of our best in venue casino games but online where they will feel close to the action, able to play anytime, from anywhere.”

Grosvenor Casinos is the largest UK casino operator with 51 casinos nationwide.