Jackpocket partners White Hat Gaming for US iGaming launch

Online lottery reseller Jackpocket has selected White Hat Gaming to power its new iGaming offering in the United States.

Jackpocket will deploy White Hat’s fully managed PAM solution, including its proprietary cashier and travelling wallet, as it looks to expand its offering, initially in New Jersey’s regulated iGaming market.

“As we continue to innovate and bring our Jackpocket users new gaming experiences beyond Lottery, we set out to identify a platform partner that could accelerate our 2023 online casino launch in New Jersey,” said Jackpocket chief growth and revenue officer Tony Vartanian. “Specifically, one that would enable our teams to deliver an exceptional product experience that our users have grown to expect from us.

“We’re excited to partner with White Hat to deliver on this mission because of the team’s long-term vision, capabilities and approach to iGaming in the US market.”

Jackpocket has already secured market access to enter New Jersey in partnership with Caesars Interactive, and plans to launch the new vertical later this year.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a well-recognised and high growth company and we can’t wait to launch Jackpocket’s iGaming product and bring its amazing brand to even more players,” said White Hat Gaming CEO Phil Gelvan. “The agreement is another major development in the White Hat story and once again highlights the huge potential for iGaming in regulated states.”

Jackpocket’s lottery app is currently live in 15 US states.