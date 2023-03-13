This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Play’n GO expands UK presence with Sky Betting and Gaming deal

13th March 2023 10:52 am GMT
Red Tiger

Casino games provider Play’n GO has expanded its partnership with Flutter Entertainment to include Sky Betting and Gaming in the United Kingdom.

Sky Betting and Gaming customers will soon be able to enjoy Play’n GO’s portfolio of games, including flagship titles Book of Dead, Reactoonz, and Boat Bonanza.

The deal expands an existing agreement between Play’n GO and Flutter Entertainment, which have been partners in the UK market for several years.

“This partnership between Sky Betting and Gaming and Play’n GO is an exciting prospect, as it joins together two of the most forward-thinking, agile businesses in our industry,” said Play’n GO regional director UK Anna Mackney. “Play’n GO is committed to growing our UK business and the addition of Sky Betting and Gaming is a major milestone on that journey.

“We look forward to working with the team at Sky Betting and Gaming to deliver a safe, exciting experience for their players.”

Sky Betting and Gaming head of content Eamonn Beardsley, a recent inductee into the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2023, added: “Play’n GO has been part of the Flutter family for some time now, so it’s a great pleasure to bring them under the Sky Betting and Gaming umbrella now too.

“Play’n GO’s customer-friendly, inventive catalogue of titles, as well as their steadfast commitment to player safety, make them a perfect partner for Sky Betting and Gaming, and we look forward to many years working together.”

