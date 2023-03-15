Big Time Gaming releases The Race Megaways gameshow slot

Evolution-owned games studio Big Time Gaming (BTG) has released gameshow style slot The Race Megaways.

The Race Megaways promises to give players a real adrenaline rush as they watch Wilds duplicate across the reels for some explosive wins, while Bonus Spins keep players in the Free Spins as the unlimited win multiplier kicks into gear.

The six reel game offers up to 117,649 ways to win, with the Win Exchange offering players extra chances to trigger the Free Spins.

Players must land three scatters in the base game to enter the Heart Bonus Free Spins round. Here, a 4x5 grid will offer players three free spins to search for lives in the form of Heart symbols to keep going.

Each time a Heart lands, the spin counter will reset to the full free spins until players run out of lives or all 20 Hearts symbols are awarded. Any Wild added to the reels by Wild Duplication gains a multiplier of up to five times.

The Race Megaways is now live on the Evolution Network, with a general release across all platforms next week.

“This game has it all: adrenaline rush, tension, action, and some truly mind-blowing features,” said Evolution Europe chief executive Gionata La Torre. “We know our players are going to love The Race Megaways, and we’re delighted that we get to debut another smash hit from BTG.”

BTG chief executive Nik Robinson added: “We’re constantly thinking about new features that will surprise and delight players, while pushing the boundaries of what a slot can do. And the sky’s the limit! I really think The Race Megaways represents something new and exhilarating, and that’s why I’m so excited about this launch.”