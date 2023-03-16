Gaming Realms extends Slingo licensing deal with Inspired Entertainment

London-listed gaming supplier Gaming Realms has extended its exclusive licensing deal with Inspired Entertainment.

The new three-year deal will enable Gaming Realms to develop a third Slingo game based on Inspired’s Gold Cash Freespins, continuing a partnership that has produced Slingo Centurion and Slingo Reel King.

“Our partnership with Inspired has been hugely successful, with Slingo Centurion and Slingo Reel King being leading performers in both Europe and North America,” said Gaming Realms chief commercial officer Gareth Scott.

“We are very excited to further extend our collaboration with Inspired to bring another new title to the market, utilising the popularity of Inspired’s content in both the online and retail sectors and boosting the player experience with our Slingo format.”

Inspired Entertainment vice president of interactive, Claire Osborne, commented: “We are thrilled to strengthen our successful collaboration with Gaming Realms, both by extending our partnership and by licensing Inspired’s number-one hit slot, Gold Cash Freespins. We look forward to seeing the concept that the Gaming Realms team will put forward.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading 3.13 per cent lower at 25.48 pence per share in London Thursday morning, while shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) closed 2.62 per cent lower at $13.02 per share in New York Wednesday.