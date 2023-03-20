Pariplay expands in Ontario through Caesars launch

NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has expanded its presence in Ontario after launching its online casino games with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino.

A range of slots from Pariplay’s in-house studio Wizard Games are now available to Caesars’ players in the Canadian province, after going live with the operator in New Jersey earlier this year.

The first games to launch include Gods of Kemet, Spirit of Mustang and Wolf Riches via Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform.

Titles from Wizard Games will be added in the coming months, alongside games from third-party vendors and partners on Pariplay’s Ignite programme.

“Pariplay’s extensive collection of content, which includes its acclaimed Wizard Games range, is something we’re excited to share with our players in Ontario,” said Caesars Digital senior vice president of iGaming Matthew Sunderland. “The addition of these games brings considerable value to our already diverse portfolio, ensuring our players will be engaged by high-quality casino content.”

Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado said: “It’s a privilege to once again be responsible for the first studio to take its games live through Pariplay in a new region with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, this time in Ontario.

“We believe our games will continue to resonate with players across North America and look forward to seeing how Canadian players react to what we put in front of them.”

Pariplay vice president of North America Shivan Patel added: “We continue to make progress in the North American market and this launch marks the latest significant achievement, as we strive to offer a content portfolio that is honed to the preferences of players in the region.

“Caesars Sportsbook & Casino has already proven to be a highly valuable partner in New Jersey and we are excited to extend our alliance to cover another market of great potential in Ontario.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 0.79 per cent lower at $15.16 per share in New York Friday.