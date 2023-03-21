This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DAZN Bet expands offering with Playtech casino content deal

21st March 2023 10:29 am GMT
Red Tiger

London-listed iGaming technology provider Playtech has entered into a strategic partnership with DAZN Bet.

The exclusive multi-year partnership will see Playtech provide a range of content for DAZN Bet customers, including casino RNG games, table games and live casino games.

Playtech’s content has already gone live in the United Kingdom with the Pragmatic Solutions-powered brand, with more markets to follow later this year, including Spain, Italy and Germany.

“At Playtech we pride ourselves not only on retaining our longstanding industry partnerships, but on building new ties and innovating with fresh, new and exciting brands,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad.

“We are delighted to be working with DAZN Bet, a disruptor on the scene. We look forward to building on this momentum and finding new ways to work together as part of this exciting deal.”

DAZN Bet CEO Mark Kemp added: “I am delighted to partner with the team at Playtech, adding additional new industry leading products to the brand and supporting our mission to create a new fun DAZN Bet sports betting experience.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 2.32 per cent higher at 550.50 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

