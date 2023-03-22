British Columbia Lottery launches Mega Ball from Evolution

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation has gone live with Evolution’s Mega Ball gameshow game.

Streamed live from Evolution’s studio in Metro Vancouver, Mega Ball sees players purchase cards with a grid of randomly generated numbers, aiming to have their numbers drawn to cover as many lines as possible.

The payout increases with every covered line, and at the conclusion of every draw players have the chance to multiply their winnings from 5x to 100x with the anticipated Mega Ball.

“We believe the interactive features and exciting mechanics of Mega Ball will be an instant hit among PlayNow.com players,” said Dan Beebe, chief operating officer at BCLC. “This is another layer of excitement we get to add to PlayNow.com’s Live Casino, as we continue our strategic focus to provide players with a truly authentic and entertaining online gambling experience.”

PlayNow.com has offered live online casino games to players since 2018.

“Our partnership with BCLC has continued to grow successfully and the addition of Mega Ball to its vast portfolio is another milestone in our road of cooperation,” said Jeff Millar, chief commercial officer for North America at Evolution. “Mega Ball is uniquely suited for North American lotteries, and we’re delighted to be providing it to BCLC and look forward to future developments.”