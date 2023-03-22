This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO

British Columbia Lottery launches Mega Ball from Evolution

22nd March 2023 8:43 am GMT
Red Tiger

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation has gone live with Evolution’s Mega Ball gameshow game.

Streamed live from Evolution’s studio in Metro Vancouver, Mega Ball sees players purchase cards with a grid of randomly generated numbers, aiming to have their numbers drawn to cover as many lines as possible. 

The payout increases with every covered line, and at the conclusion of every draw players have the chance to multiply their winnings from 5x to 100x with the anticipated Mega Ball.

“We believe the interactive features and exciting mechanics of Mega Ball will be an instant hit among PlayNow.com players,” said Dan Beebe, chief operating officer at BCLC. “This is another layer of excitement we get to add to PlayNow.com’s Live Casino, as we continue our strategic focus to provide players with a truly authentic and entertaining online gambling experience.”

PlayNow.com has offered live online casino games to players since 2018.

“Our partnership with BCLC has continued to grow successfully and the addition of Mega Ball to its vast portfolio is another milestone in our road of cooperation,” said Jeff Millar, chief commercial officer for North America at Evolution. “Mega Ball is uniquely suited for North American lotteries, and we’re delighted to be providing it to BCLC and look forward to future developments.”

Related Tags
BCLC Canada Evolution iGaming Live Casino Lottery
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Playtech extends retail betting terminal deal with Betfred

AGS posts record fourth quarter as revenue hits $81.7m

Flutter Entertainment agrees $4m civil penalty with SEC for payments in Russia

MGM Resorts and BetMGM extend GameSense deal with BCLC

MGM Resorts adds TV producer and director to Board

BetMGM enhances responsible gaming initiatives across North America

FSB takes long-term partner Fitzdares online in Ontario

BCLC brings in Mark Goldberg to lead technology strategy

Racecourse Media Group names Conor Grant as incoming chairman

Mansion withdraws online casino brands from UK

Greece adds more than 1,000 domains to iGaming blacklist

Rank Group lowers full year profit forecast due to weak UK economy

Greentube launches in Ontario with Entain brands

Altenar signs up L&L Europe as latest sportsbook partner

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Betsoft, Greentube and more

Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Amusnet
Indigo Magic
Greentube
Astropay
digitain
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO