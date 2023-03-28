Yggdrasil releases new Easter-themed slot E-Force

Casino games provider Yggdrasil has rolled out a new Easter-themed slot with the release of E-Force.

Inspired by different popular action movie characters, the game transports players to the world of Easterville, where some rough and ready rabbits are primed to defend their village while picking up some big wins in the process.

The 3x5 slot features reels packed with numerous different rabbits with their own fighting style, while various coloured eggs are also present on the grid.

If more than one matching symbol is present on a single column as part of a winning combination, it is multiplied by the additional icons on the reel for a max of 3x, significantly boosting win potential.

Three or more Free Spins symbols or Wilds will award the bonus mode, with the number of icons landed correlating to the spins given. During the Free Spins mode, every new Wild or Free Spins symbol that lands will award an extra spin, as well as boost the multiplier by 1x.

In certain jurisdictions, players can progress to the Free Spins mode directly via the two Buy Features.

“With Easter just around the corner, we’ve rolled out a seasonal slot with a twist,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy. “Rather than the usual fun-filled theme, we’ve taken a slightly darker twist and have rallied the rabbits to defend the town!

“We love exploring exciting new takes and concepts, and E-Force allows us to bring an action-packed game to market. With a lucrative max win of up to 10,000x available, it’s another strong addition to our portfolio as we continue to add engaging content.”