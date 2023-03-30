This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

High 5 Games and DraftKings expand partnership to Ontario

30th March 2023 6:02 am GMT
New York-based slots developer High 5 Games continues to expand its presence across North America with DraftKings going live with the supplier's content in Ontario, Canada.

Since partnering with DraftKings in a multi-market agreement launching in Michigan last year, High 5 Games has worked with the operator to grow its footprint across North America, with additional deals signed in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

The latest launch sees a diverse selection of High 5 Games' slots made available to players in the Canadian province, including Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, Platinum Goddess, The Green Machine Supreme, and latest release Goldstruck Blasts.

“We are incredibly pleased to expand to more regulated markets through our ongoing partnership with DraftKings," said High 5 Games CEO Anthony Singer. "As we continue on this growth trajectory, we feel privileged to offer new and exciting gaming content to the DraftKings fanbase while meeting our shared mission of servicing all iGaming states across North America as well as Canada."

High 5 Games also expects to launch its games with DraftKings in West Virginia's iGaming market in the near future.

