Gaming Intelligence
Red Tiger releases new Wrigley’s World slot game

30th March 2023 10:35 am GMT
Red Tiger

Evolution-owned game development studio Red Tiger has launched Wrigley’s World, a post-apocalyptic themed slot game where welding race cars together is the way of life.

In Wrigley’s World, players can join the namesake mischievous goblin in a race for victory. Beaten-up, rusty canister Wilds fuel the excitement in this slot, and may topple onto Reels 2, 3, and 4. Up to 5 Wilds may land on each spin, and each Wild adds a 2x Ways Multiplier to players’ potential wins.

At least 3 Race Spins scatters drive players straight into Race Spins for some pedal-to-the-metal action, also awarding a stake multiplier of between 5x-50x.

In Race Spins, fuel canister Wilds take players one step closer to getting a Double Boost. Each canister adds 1 step to the fuel gauge in the top-right corner of the gaming grid. Collecting 5 will fill the gauge, grant players with a 2x Win Multiplier and add 5 extra Free Spins to the counter. The gauge is then reset, giving players the chance to fill it again for potential further wins.

“The Red Tiger team have once again created an excellent game,” said Evolution chief business development officer for Europe Nicholas Peters. “In addition to the slot’s thrilling features, Wrigley’s World introduces a novel character, skilful scrapyard goblin engineer Wrigley.

“The atmospheric graphics and soundtrack of Wrigley’s World will entertain players as they take part in this wild junkyard race with wins of up to 20,023x!”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.92 per cent higher at SEK1,360.40 per share in Stockholm earlier Thursday.

Related Tags
Casino Evolution iGaming Red Tiger Slots
