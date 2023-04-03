Light & Wonder powers second Parx Casino in Pennsylvania

Light & Wonder has extended its partnership with the Parx Casino brand to include the newly opened Shippensburg Township property, the second casino operated by Greenwood Racing in Pennsylvania.

The supplier recently installed its systems’ technologies to power the property’s casino operations, as well as providing 500 slot games and 50 electronic table games (ETG).

“It’s always exciting being part of a fresh opening and bringing the Light & Wonder experience to new players and locations,” said Brian Pierce, chief revenue officer and senior vice president of North America gaming sales at Light & Wonder. “Players and casino operators are increasingly looking for next-generation gaming experiences and our suite of world-class solutions will allow Parx Casino Shippensburg to be best-in-class and enhance every aspect of game play.”

The deal strengthens the supplier’s relationship with Parx Casino, with its casino management system (CMS) also deployed across Parx' Bensalem property in Pennsylvania.

“Light & Wonder has been integral to the success of our Bensalem property and we’re delighted to partner together to leverage all of their products at our latest expansion in Shippensburg,” said Parx Casino vice president of information technology Gary Prestage.

“Their trusted and reliable portfolio of modern casino management systems, hardware and attractive game content enable us to generate excitement on the casino floor and work seamlessly behind the scenes. We look forward to our ongoing relationship with Light & Wonder.”

Greenwood Racing also operates online casino and sports betting in New Jersey, Michigan and Ohio, as well as in Pennsylvania, under the betPARX brand.

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 2.51 per cent higher at $60.05 per share in New York Friday.