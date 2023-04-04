This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Light & Wonder agrees ReelPlay distribution deal for BCLC launch

4th April 2023 7:41 am GMT
New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has agreed a new distribution deal with ReelPlay to deliver its games to Canada’s British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) for the first time.

Continuing Light & Wonder’s support of independent studios, ReelPlay’s Hypernova Megaways is the first of a number of scheduled ReelPlay deployments to BCLC, which will be followed by more content as the agreement expands into new regulated markets.

“Having worked closely with ReelPlay for many years, we fully expect their extended distribution into BCLC to be a success for all parties and look forward to future ReelPlay releases across our network,” said Light & Wonder digital partnerships director Steve Mayes.

ReelPlay CEO David Johnson added: “Hypernova Megaways is one of the top performing slot games across the regulated North American markets.

“Proudly first to market with innovative and inspirational concepts, ReelPlay is very excited to see the game arrive in another regulated market via our partners at Light & Wonder and expect the tri-party relationship to really flourish after this debut release.”

ReelPlay launched Hypernova Megaways in Europe in 2018 and added to the franchise with follow-ups Atlantis Megaways and Big Bucks Bandit Megaways.

ReelPlay has since launched its Infinity Reels series of games and most recently 10K WAYS, which debuted with 10,000 Wonders 10K WAYS.

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 0.52 per cent higher at $60.36 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
BCLC Canada Casino iGaming Light & Wonder Online Gaming ReelPlay Slots
