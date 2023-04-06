This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Caesars relaunches Tropicana Casino iGaming brand in New Jersey

6th April 2023 9:05 am GMT
New York-listed casino operator Caesars Entertainment has relaunched its Tropicana online casino brand in New Jersey.

The new TropicanaCasino.com offers customers enhanced functionality and improved integration with the Caesars Rewards loyalty program.

“Caesars has a legacy in New Jersey with a history of providing a best-in-class gaming experience,” said Caesars Digital senior vice president of iGaming Matthew Sunderland. “The relaunch of Tropicana Online Casino is an important step in our progression toward providing valued customers with the best iGaming products in the industry.

“We’re confident this new offering delivers an elevated online casino experience with rewards that can’t be matched, similar to the industry-best experiences customers enjoy at Tropicana Atlantic City.”

Tropicana Atlantic City senior vice president and general manager Joseph Giunta added: “Tropicana Online Casino enhances the exceptional gaming experience we take pride in bringing to our New Jersey customers every day.

“We are pleased to offer our guests the convenience of enjoying their favorite casino games in a fresh and responsible manner, right at their fingertips.”

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 6.18 per cent lower at $45.82 per share in New York Wednesday.

