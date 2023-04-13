Bragg Gaming continues European expansion with launch in Italy

Bragg Gaming Group has gone live in Italy with leading Italian platform provider Microgame.

Bragg has entered the market with an initial rollout of more than 30 exclusive online casino game titles, with additional games from Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic studios set to be made available to Italian players via Microgame’s platform in the coming months.

The supplier’s Italy expansion follows launches in North America, UK, Netherlands, Greece, Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland.

Bragg president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon commented: “Our expansion into Italy is proof of successful execution on our initiative to be a provider of exciting, player-engaging content to the world’s biggest regulated online gaming markets. We are excited to feature our exclusive content as key games in our initial content distribution for Europe’s second largest online market.”

“By partnering with Microgame, one of Italy’s largest B2B providers, we now have access to numerous leading operators in the country, which will enable us to reach a wide local audience from the outset,” Falzon added. “We are excited to further grow our presence in Europe through the introduction of our premium content for players in Italy.”

Marco Castaldo, chief executive of Microgame, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Bragg to bring their high-quality content to our players in Italy. The introduction of Bragg’s player-popular content is another important step in our commitment to provide local players with great online gaming content.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) gained 6.13 per cent to close at CAD$5.02 per share in Toronto Tuesday.