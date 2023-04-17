Relax Gaming adds Novibet as latest customer in Greece

Relax Gaming has expanded its presence in Greece through the launch of its titles with Novibet.

Players in Greece will now be able to access Relax Gaming’s portfolio of top-performing slots including Money Train 2, Temple Tumble 2 and recently released Book of Power.

Novibet customers will also have access to a wide selection of titles from Relax Gaming’s Silver Bullet partners.

Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have signed this deal with Novibet, as one of the top operators in the Greek market partnering with them puts us in a fantastic position to establish ourselves as a market leading supplier.”

“All of us at Novibet are excited to see our Greek player base gain access to some of the most popular titles on the market. We are delighted to kick-start this successful partnership together, which also includes the exclusive offer of Money Train 2 on our platform,” added Foteini Matthaiou, Novibet casino product & CRM director.